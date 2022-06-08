Watch
NewsNational News

Actions

Texas lawmaker pushing to ban children from attending drag shows

Drag Queen Story Hour Nevada
Dan Anderson/AP
FILE - In this Sept. 8, 2018, file photo, a drag performer by the name of Champagne Monroe reads the children's book "Rainbow Fish" to a group of kids and parents at the Mobile Public Library for Drag Queen Story Hour in Mobile, Ala. The Drag Queen Story Hour is coming to northern Nevada. Two drag queens plan to read stories to children at the Sparks Library on July 20, 2019, according to the Reno Gazette Journal. (AP Photo/Dan Anderson, File)
Drag Queen Story Hour Nevada
Posted at 11:57 AM, Jun 08, 2022
and last updated 2022-06-08 13:15:43-04

A Texas lawmaker wants to make it a crime for a child to attend a drag show.

State Rep. Bryan Slaton believes drag shows offer "inappropriate sexual content" for children.

"I would never take my children to a drag show," Slaton said in a statement.

Slaton, who represents a district east of Dallas, said he will introduce a bill during the next legislative session to ban children from attending drag shows.

He said he decided to draft the legislation after a video surfaced over the weekend of children attending a drag show at a bar in Dallas. According to KTVT, the CBS affiliate in Dallas, the bar, "Mr. Misster," promoted the event as a family-friendly show, where kids could interact with the performers.

The event reportedly was meant to promote inclusiveness and raise funds for an LGBTQ youth support group.

Report a typo

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Election Guide - Right Rail Promo Image

Your Guide to Elections