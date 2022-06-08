Texas lawmaker pushing to ban children from attending drag shows

A Texas lawmaker wants to make it a crime for a child to attend a drag show.

State Rep. Bryan Slaton believes drag shows offer "inappropriate sexual content" for children.

"I would never take my children to a drag show," Slaton said in a statement.

Slaton, who represents a district east of Dallas, said he will introduce a bill during the next legislative session to ban children from attending drag shows.

He said he decided to draft the legislation after a video surfaced over the weekend of children attending a drag show at a bar in Dallas. According to KTVT, the CBS affiliate in Dallas, the bar, "Mr. Misster," promoted the event as a family-friendly show, where kids could interact with the performers.

The event reportedly was meant to promote inclusiveness and raise funds for an LGBTQ youth support group.