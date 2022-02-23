Target no longer requires employees, guests to wear masks

Target updated its mask guidance for employees and shoppers.

A message on the retailer's website says its mask mandate has been dropped due to declining COVID-19 cases across the country.

"Target will not require our U.S. team members or guests to wear masks, as local regulations allow," the statement says.

Target said it encourages workers to get vaccinated.

"We continue to believe that getting vaccinated is the best way to protect against the COVID-19 virus, and we’re supporting our communities by partnering with CVS locations within Target stores to offer vaccines to guests and team members," the company said.

Target's new guidance comes after Walmart and Amazon lifted mask mandates for fully vaccinated workers.

The Centers for Disease Control still says people should wear face-coverings indoors in high-transmission areas.

However, the agency is expected to update its mask guidance soon.