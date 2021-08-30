Last US troops leave Afghanistan, ending 20-year war

The last U.S. plane carrying American troops left Afghanistan Monday, ending a nearly 20-year war.

“I’m here to announce the completion of our mission in Afghanistan,” Marine Corps General Kenneth McKenzie said in a virtual briefing Monday.

President Joe Biden set an Aug. 31 deadline to get out of the country and end the 20-year war.

McKenzie said while the military effort to get people out of Afghanistan is over, diplomatic efforts to evacuate people who want to leave will continue.

"There's a lot of heartbreak with this departure," McKenzie said. "We did not get everyone out that we wanted to get out."

The U.S. says approximately 116,700 people were evacuated from the country in the final weeks of the war, which were met with chaos as the Taliban took control of the country.

McKenzie said he believes the number of Americans that remained in Afghanistan is in the low hundreds, and he reiterated that the State Department will continue to work to get them out.

The war was costly for American troops. Nearly 2,500 service members were killed over 20 years, including 13 last week.

The U.S. went to war following the terrorist attacks on Sept. 11, 2001.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated.