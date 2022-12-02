'Squid Game' actor Oh Young-soo indicted over indecent assault charges

South Korean actor Oh Young-soo is set to stand trial on charges of indecent assault after a woman accused him of inappropriately touching her in 2017.

Best known for his Golden Globe-winning role in "Squid Game," the 78-year-old was indicted last week by prosecutors, the Associated Press reported. Initially, the unidentified woman filed a complaint against the Emmy nominee last December.

The actor denied wrongdoing when a reporter with South Korean cable channel JTBC reached out to him, adding that the only thing that happened was him holding her hands to “show her the way” as the two walked around a lake, the news outlet reported.

According to the Associated Press, the district court said his trial will begin in February.