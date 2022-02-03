Spike Lee to direct Colin Kaepernick's ESPN docu-series

Famed director Spike Lee is set to direct a multi-part documentary for ESPN on Colin Kaepernick.

In a press release, ESPN Films said the series would feature extensive interviews with the former San Francisco 49ers quarterback and access to his never-before-seen footage.

Spike will work closely with Kaepernick to provide "a full, first-person account of his journey."

Kaepernick last played in the NFL in 2016, the same year he began kneeling during the national anthem to protest racial inequality.

The former NFL quarterback, who led the 49ers to a Super Bowl appearance in 2013, has yet to sign a pro contract, even with the NFL encouraging teams to sign him.

The title nor the release date for the docu-series has been announced.