Sonny Barger, founder of Hells Angels, dead at age 83

(AP Photo/Paul Sakuma)
Ralph "Sonny" Barger, left, the founder and president of the Oakland, Calif., Hells Angels chapter, is led to a waiting van by a U.S. marshal after being arraigned on an explosives charge at the Federal Building in San Francisco, Nov. 10, 1987. Hells Angels in five states were arrested on drugs and weapons charges. <br/><br/>
Posted at 12:17 PM, Jun 30, 2022
and last updated 2022-06-30 13:39:31-04

Sonny Barger, the leader of the notorious Hells Angels motorcycle club, died at the age of 83, according to a post on his Facebook page.

Barger wrote a note prior to his passing that read, “If you are reading this message, you’ll know that I’m gone. I’ve asked that this note be posted immediately after my passing.”

He died after a battle with cancer.

The Justice Department issued a report on Barger’s activities that claimed, “It is actually a criminal enterprise involved in multiple criminal activities.” As Hells Angels’ leader, Barger developed a lengthy criminal record.

“Hell's Angels are involved in murder; the manufacturing and distribution of methamphetamine; the distribution of cocaine, heroin, and marijuana; the purchase and sale of firearms; and other criminal activities,” the DOJ wrote.

The DOJ said Barger was inspired to start the club after the 1954 Marlon Brando movie “The Wild One,” which depicted a motorcycle riot.

“I’ve lived a long and good life filled with adventure. And I’ve had the privilege to be part of an amazing club,” Barger said. “Although I’ve had a public persona for decades, I’ve mostly enjoyed special time with my club brothers, my family, and close friends.

