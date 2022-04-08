Simple act of kindness brings joy to 4-year-old who lost favorite stuffed animal

DETROIT, Mich. (WXYZ) — A 4-year-old boy has a new best friend after losing his old one.

After going with his mother to run errands in March, Leo's stuffed puppy was gone.

“I called every store, nothing," Emily Sudekum said. "We went back up to Meijer. We went through the whole store and went through the stuffed animal section because they thought he might be there. And then we called 7-Eleven, went back up there. No luck at all,” said Emily.

“He was emotional for two days. He was crying. He wouldn’t sleep. He wouldn't do nothing,” Sudekum said.

Desperate to cheer up Leo, Sudekum posted in community Facebook group— asking if anyone had seen her son’s beloved missing stuffed animal. At first, no luck. But then, Sudekum said a woman reached out.

“She was like, ‘hey, my kids have one that they would love to give to your son,’ And so thankfully, she was amazing, and she actually showed up like three hours later at my house with the stuffed animal,” Sudekum said. “She drove the puppy all the way to my house and her two kids actually gave it to him.”

Sudekum said Leo was filled with joy.

“His whole face just lit up. He was super excited, you know, like he was snuggling," Sudekum said.

This story was originally reported by Alexandra Bahou on wxyz.com.

