A Fourth of July parade was interrupted by gunfire Monday morning in Highland Park, Ill., leaving behind six dead at nearly two-dozen serious injures city officials said. The suspect involved remained at large as of Monday afternoon.

Residents are being advised to "shelter in place." Despite a firearm being recovered on the scene, authorities consider the gunman to be "armed and dangerous."

Officials said the firearm discovered appeared to be a rifle.

Police said the gunman was a white male, roughly 18-20 years old and wearing a blue shirt.

Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker responded to the situation.

"My staff and I are closely monitoring the situation in Highland Park. State police are on the scene and we have made all state resources available to the community. We will continue working with local officials to help those affected," the governor said.

The Chicago Sun-Times reported that dozens of shots were fired as the parade was about to begin. Highland Park officials said the gunman fired shots from the roof of a building.

My video.. I was at #Highland Park parade.. Terrified people fleeing July 4th parade when shooting started. pic.twitter.com/DSe0NJOuem — Lynn Sweet (@lynnsweet) July 4, 2022

“I heard 20 to 25 shots, which were in rapid succession. So it couldn’t have been just a handgun or a shotgun," Miles Zaremski, area resident, told the Sun-Times.

Images on social media showed pools of blood along with abandoned lawn chairs and other personal items left behind as people fled.

City officials confirmed that the parade was canceled and encouraged people to avoid the area.

Highland Park is located 26 miles north of Chicago. Multiple surrounding Chicago-area communities are canceling their Fourth of July festivities. Also many beaches along Lake Michigan have closed as police look for the suspect.

Breaking story will be updated.