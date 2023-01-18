Search underway for 5 inmates who escaped from Missouri jail

Five inmates escaped from a jail in Missouri Tuesday night, officials said.

According to a statement from the St. Francois County Sheriff's Office, the inmates forced their way through a secured door and then made their way to the roof of the detention center. Once back on the ground, officials said they stole a car from a nearby parking garage.

"All inmates left in the stolen vehicle and were last seen on camera traveling in a southerly direction," the statement says.

The inmates reportedly got rid of their orange clothing and were last seen wearing white leggings, white shorts and white t-shirts.

Three of the men, LuJuan Tucker, Aaron Sebastian and Kelly McSean, are known sex offenders, according to the sheriff's office.

Dakota Pace and Michael Wilkins were being held on felony warrants, officials said.

Authorities are warning the public to not approach the escaped inmates if they are spotted. Instead, they should call 911.

