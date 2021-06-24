Watch
Search for suspect ongoing after police officer shot in Florida

Posted at 12:01 PM, Jun 24, 2021
DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — A search is underway for a suspect after a Daytona Beach, Florida police officer was shot in the head.

According to the Associated Press, Daytona Beach Police Chief Jakari Young said during a press conference with reporters that the 26-year-old officer, whose name was not immediately released, underwent a "successful surgery" but remained in critical condition.

The police department said a $100,000 reward is being offered for anyone who can help locate the suspect, identified as 29-year-old Othal Wallace.

The AP reported that on Wednesday, the officer was shot after approaching Wallace, who was sitting in a gray Honda HR-V.

More than 500 officers from various agencies are helping to find Wallace, who authorities said may have fled to the Atlanta area.

According to a statement by the police department, Wallace may be driving a gray 2016 Honda HRV with California tag 7TNX532.

