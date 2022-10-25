Watch Now
Sauces sold on Amazon.com recalled due to potential allergen

FDA
Posted at 1:15 PM, Oct 25, 2022
The Seed Ranch Flavor Co. is recalling several products sold on Amazon.com and at a handful of retailers as the products contain undeclared soy.

The recalled products include 5 fl ounce bottles of "Umami Everyday Sauce" and “Everything But The Sushi & Dumplings” sauce.

The Food and Drug Administration said, “People who have allergies to soy run the risk of serious or life-threatening allergic reaction if they consume these products.”

No one has reported becoming ill from the products.

“The recall was initiated after it was discovered that the soy-containing product was distributed in packaging that did not explicitly reveal the presence of soy. Subsequent investigation indicates the problem was caused by a temporary breakdown in the company's production and packaging processes during a label redesign,” the FDA said.

Those who have recalled products are encouraged to discard or return them.

The FDA lists the affected lot numbers on its website.

