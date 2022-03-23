Russian figure skater Kamila Valieva competing for the first time since drug test scandal

The Russian figure skater who tested positive for a banned substance during the Bejing Winter Olympics is set to skate in another competition this week.

15-year-old Kamila Valieva will compete at the Channel One Trophy in Saransk, Russia on Friday.

This is the teen skater’s first competition since the drug test scandal.

Valieva will compete in a team event.

The investigation over her positive drug test at the Olympics still has not been resolved.

Valieva tested positive for trimetazidine, a banned heart drug, in December of 2021.

The test result wasn’t reported to the Russian Anti-Doping Agency until February.

Despite an appeal to ban Valieva from the competition, the Court of Arbitration for Sport allowed her to compete in the individual figure skating event.

RUSADA still has about five months to decide whether any sanctions should be imposed.

The World Anti-Doping Agency is also investigating the adults on Valieva’s team, including her coach Eteri Tutberidze.