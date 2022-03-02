Zelenskyy appeals to Jews around the world after Russia hits Holocaust memorial

In a video message Wednesday, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy made a direct appeal to Jewish people around the world.

"Shout out against the killing of civilians," Zelenskyy said in a post on Facebook. "Shout the scream of killing the Ukrainians."

The Ukrainian president's message came after he says a Russian missile hit the Babi Yar Holocaust Memorial outside of Kyiv.

Zelenskyy insisted that Jews won't remain silent because "Nazism was born in silence."

According to The Associated Press, shelling has also hit the town of Uman, which is a significant pilgrimage site for Hasidic Jews.

Russian President Vladimir Putin has claimed the invasion of Ukraine is a "denazification" attempt. The claim has been called "absurd."

In contrast, Zelenskyy, who is Jewish, warned that Russia is trying to erase Ukraine's history, specifically that of Jews, according to The Jerusalem Post.