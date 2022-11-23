Watch Now
Russia deemed ‘state sponsor of terror’ as attacks continue

Efrem Lukatsky/AP
Ukraine's secret service examine belonging of a parishioner at the entrance to the Pechersk Lavra monastic complex in Kyiv, Ukraine, Tuesday, Nov. 22, 2022. Ukraine's counter-intelligence service, police officers and the country's National Guard searched one of the most famous Orthodox Christian sites in the capital, Kyiv, after a priest spoke favorably about Russia – Ukraine's invader – during a service. (AP Photo/Efrem Lukatsky)
Posted at 7:49 AM, Nov 23, 2022
and last updated 2022-11-23 08:49:26-05

The European Parliament deemed Russia a state sponsor of terrorism on Wednesday as Russia continued its attacks on Kyiv.

The news was welcomed by Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

“I welcome European Parliament’s decision to recognize Russia as a state sponsor of terrorism and as a state which uses means of terrorism. Russia must be isolated at all levels and held accountable in order to end its long-standing policy of terrorism in Ukraine and across the globe,” he said.

As that news came, power outages were reported in Kyiv as Russia continues to fire missiles at the capital.

According to the Associated Press, three people were killed and three were injured in an attack on a two-story building in a Kyiv neighborhood.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

