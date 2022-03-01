Hacker group Anonymous claims it is targeting Russian websites

Hacking group “Anonymous” is stepping into world affairs and launching a cyberwar against Russia.

Anonymous is known for being an online hacking activist, or “hacktivist.”

After Russia began its invasion of Ukraine, Anonymous summoned hackers to target the Russian government and President Vladimir Putin.

The group said on a Telegram channel that it would be using “cyber and DDoS attacks” on Russian resources.

Days after the group asked hackers to volunteer, Anonymous claimed responsibility for disabling Gazprom’s website.

Gazprom is a Russian state-owned oil company.

Anonymous also took credit for disrupting internet service in Russia, booting Russia’s government website offline, and leaking documents and emails to and from the Russian government.

However, it’s not clear if the sites were actually forced offline or if websites were changed so that only people in Russia could access them.