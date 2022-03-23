Biden administration determines Russia has committed war crimes in Ukraine

WASHINGTON — Secretary of State Antony Blinken says the Biden administration has made a formal determination that Russian troops have committed war crimes in Ukraine.

"Today, I can announce that, based on information currently available, the US government assesses that members of Russia's forces have committed war crimes in Ukraine," Blinken said.

Blinken says the assessment was based on a “careful review” of public and intelligence sources since Russia launched its invasion of Ukraine last month.

In a statement, Blinken cited attacks on “apartment buildings, schools, hospitals, critical infrastructure, civilian vehicles, shopping centers, and ambulances,” including a maternity hospital and theater in Mariupol.

America’s top diplomat says the United States will continue to track reports of war crimes and share that information with allies, partners and international institutions tasked with investigating allegations of war crimes and crimes against humanity.

“We are committed to pursuing accountability using every tool available, including criminal prosecutions,” he said.

Blinken made the announcement Wednesday as he was traveling to Brussels with President Joe Biden for an emergency summit of NATO leaders.