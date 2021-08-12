Robert Plant and Alison Krauss reunite for another album

Robert Plant and Alison Krauss have reunited for another album more than a dozen years after their collaboration “Raising Sand” became a critical and commercial hit, earning six Grammy Awards.

The 12-track “Raise the Roof” will be out Nov. 19 from Rounder Records. The album is a collection of covers like its predecessor.

It was completed in Nashville just weeks before the 2020 lockdown and is once again produced by T-Bone Burnett.

The new album features former Led Zeppelin front Plant and country/bluegrass singer Krauss covering songs by Merle Haggard, Allen Toussaint, The Everly Brothers, Anne Briggs, Geeshie Wiley, Bert Jansch, Betty Harris and the band Calexico, among others.

According to the Associated Press, Plant's and Krauss' last album "Raising Sand" was named album of the year at the 2008 Americana Music Honors & Awards and debuted at No. 2 on the Billboard 200.