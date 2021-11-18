Watch
Robbers ransack jewelry store in California, police say

Posted at 1:37 PM, Nov 18, 2021
Authorities in California are looking for thieves who robbed a jewelry store.

The whole thing was caught on camera.

According to local news outlets, police say the nine suspects wore hoodies and masks to rob Iceberg Diamonds in Concord.

Video captured them lining up and using hammers to smash the display glass.

Police say the incident happened around 7 p.m. local time inside Sun Valley Mall.

Officials say employees tried to stop them, but they got away before officers arrived, the news outlets reported.

One witness says it was all over in about a minute.

"Well, I think one of the workers tried to grab somebody, but I guess he chose not to because you never know what can happen, and then they just ran away super quick," said eyewitness Edwin Garcia.

The worth of the stolen jewelry is unknown.

