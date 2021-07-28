Remington offers $33 million to settle lawsuit by Sandy Hook families

Gun manufacturer Remington is offering to pay nearly $33 million to families of victims killed in the 2012 Sandy Hook Elementary School massacre, court documents revealed Tuesday.

According to the Associated Press, the nine families suing the company would each receive $3.7 million.

In 2019, the Supreme Court ruled that the victims' families could sue the gun maker for the semi-automatic rifle that was used in the 2012 mass shooting that killed 20 children and six adults in Newtown, Connecticut.

In December 2012, the school shooting victims were killed by Adam Lanza, who had killed his mother, Nancy Lanza, in their home, by using a Bushmaster AR-15-style rifle made by Remington, the AP reported.

In a statement, the lawyers for the victims' families said they would "consider their next steps."

Last year, Remington filed for bankruptcy for the second time in two years and was eventually sold off to several companies, according to the AP.