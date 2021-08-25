Watch
Razor recalls hoverboard battery packs

U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission
Razor recalls thousands of hoverboards due to their battery packs.
Posted at 4:10 PM, Aug 25, 2021
Razor USA announced Wednesday it is recalling 237,300 Hovertrax 2.0 self-balancing scooters/hoverboards with GLW battery packs.

The Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) says the lithium-ion GLW battery packs can overheat and possibly catch fire or explode.

The recalled hoverboards were manufactured between Sept. 2016 and Aug. 2017, according to the CPSC.

They were sold at Walmart, Target, Toys R Us, and other stores nationwide. They were also sold at Walmart.com, Amazon.com, and other websites from September 2016 through 2018 for about $460, the CPSC says.

So far, there have been 20 reports of the battery packs overheating, but no injuries.

The CPSC says customers should contact Razor to get a prepaid shipping carton to send the GLW battery pack back, and to receive a free replacement battery pack.

