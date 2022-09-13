Rapper PnB Rock killed during robbery inside Los Angeles restaurant

LOS ANGELES — Atlantic Records confirmed Tuesday that rapper PnB Rock has died, calling his death a "senseless loss."

This news is heavy on our hearts and we are all hurting over this senseless loss. Our thoughts and prayers are with his family during this difficult time. — Atlantic Records (@AtlanticRecords) September 13, 2022

According to multiple news outlets, the 30-year-old Philadelphia rapper was eating inside Roscoe’s Chicken and Waffles restaurant in Los Angeles on Monday when he was fatally shot.

Detailing information about the shooting, the Los Angeles Police Department said around 1:15 p.m., a male suspect approached the victim's table, pulled out a gun and demanded items from the victim, who they would not confirm as the rapper, the Associated Press reported.

Police said an argument ensued and then shots rang out, with the victim being struck multiple times, the news outlets reported.

According to police, the suspect took items from the victim before leaving in a car that was waiting in the parking lot, the Associated Press reported.

Police said no one else was injured in the shooting, the news outlets reported.

Atlantic Records said the rapper, whose real name is Rakim Allen, was a great friend who was a “wonderful father to two beautiful little girls.”