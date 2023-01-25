Quarterback who lost Florida scholarship for using racial slur says he got offer from HBCU

One of the best high school quarterbacks in the country could end up at a historically Black university following an apology for using a racial slur.

Marcus Stokes lost his scholarship offer from the University of Florida last year after he posted a video of himself rapping a song that featured the racial slur.

Stokes deleted the video and issued an apology.

"I deeply apologize for the words in the song that I chose to say,” Stokes said. “It was hurtful and offensive to many people, and I regret that.”

Stokes added that he understands why Florida withdrew its scholarship offer, and he vowed to be a better person.

The teenager will apparently get a second chance. He posted on social media this week that he received an offer to play at Albany State University in Georgia. He said it's his first offer from an HBCU.

He also linked to an article where his father said, "We didn't expect this at all," adding that his son is open to all options.

Stokes' father told 247Sports they will be visiting the University of West Florida, a Division II school, this week

"Imma find my home," Stokes tweeted.