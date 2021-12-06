President Biden to speak on prescription drug prices Thursday

President Joe Biden is set to deliver remarks Monday on how his Build Back Better Act will lower the costs of prescription drugs for millions of Americans.

The White House said the bill would allow Medicare to negotiate drug prices and impose a tax penalty if drug companies increased prices faster than inflation.

It would also cap insulin prices to $35 per month.

"The President thinks it’s absolutely unacceptable that the American people are forced to pay the highest prices for prescription drugs in the entire world — two to three times as much as other developed countries, and this is an example of how Build Back Better will reduce many of the biggest costs families face," White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki said.

According to research from the Kaiser Family Foundation, in 2019, 1.2 million Part D enrollees spent an average of $3,216 on prescription drugs.

President Biden is set to speak at 2 p.m. ET at the White House.