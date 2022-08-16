President Biden to sign massive climate and health care legislation

The Inflation Reduction Act is set to become a law when President Joe Biden signs it Tuesday afternoon.

The landmark health care and climate bill passed in the House Friday on a party-line 220-207 vote will provide $750 billion to tackle climate change, health care, and energy.

The bill was a big win for Biden and the Democrats. It will provide Congress with its most significant investment in curbing carbon emissions, about $375 billion over 10 years.

It'll also give medicare the power to help lower prescription costs for seniors possibly.

The bill will cap Medicare beneficiaries' out-of-pocket prescription costs to $2,000 starting in 2025. Over the next three years, it'll also help around 13 million Americans pay premiums for privately bought health insurance.

The measure is being paid for in part by new taxes on large companies, the Associated Press reported.

The bill also includes tax credits for electric vehicles, solar panels, and energy-efficient windows.

Biden is expected to sign it into law at 3:30 p.m. ET from the state dining room.