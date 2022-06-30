Watch Now
Pregnant woman dead, 30 still missing after rubber boat sinks in Mediterranean Sea

Anna Pantelia/AP
In tis photo released by Doctors Without Borders and taken on June 27, the MSF team rescues 71 people from a rubber boat in distress. A flimsy rubber boat collapsed and sank in the Mediterranean Sea off Libya's coast, leaving at least 30 people including women and children missing and feared dead, the international charity said Wednesday, June 29, 2022. It marked the latest tragedy at sea involving migrants seeking a better life in Europe. (Anna Pantelia/MSF via AP)
Posted at 2:39 PM, Jun 30, 2022
and last updated 2022-06-30 15:39:51-04

An international humanitarian group said a pregnant woman is dead and at least 30 people are missing after a rubber boat collapsed and sank in the Mediterranean Sea near the coast of Libya.

In a press release, Doctors Without Borders said their rescue team reached them by boat and managed to save 71 people on Monday.

The pregnant woman was brought on board the boat, but she "did not survive despite extensive resuscitation efforts by the medical team," the group said.

The group added that three others, including a 4-month-old baby, needed emergency care.

“The survivors are exhausted; many have ingested large amounts of seawater, and multiple people suffered from hypothermia after spending many hours in the water,” says Stephanie Hofstetter, MSF medical team leader on board. “At least 10 people, mostly women, are suffering from medium to severe fuel burns and need further treatment beyond what can be delivered on board,”

The international charity said it took the rescue ship, Geo Barents, three hours to get to them.

On Wednesday, the group reported that those still missing include five women and eight children, three of whom are 1-year-old.

