Pre-made turkey sandwiches recalled due to listeria concerns

Turkey sandwiches produced by a company out of North Carolina have been recalled due to listeria concerns.

According to the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA), MG Foods produced the pre-made sandwiches on surfaces where listeria was later found during"routine environmental testing," which has affected 34 different sandwiches.

The FDA said the sandwiches were distributed March 3-5 and were sold at stores in the Charlotte Douglas Airport or through vending machines and micro-markets in Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina, and West Virginia.

The FDA said no illnesses have been reported.

Another company has also had to issue a recall.

According to the FDA, Mediterranean Food Inc. has issued a recall on two-pound plastic containers of Alqosh Sesame Oil due to the potential for Salmonella contamination.