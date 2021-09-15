Watch
Pope urges compassion as he wraps Slovakia pilgrimage

AP Photo/Gregorio Borgia
Posted at 4:52 AM, Sep 15, 2021
and last updated 2021-09-15 05:52:53-04

Pope Francis has urged Slovakians look out for the neediest among them as he wraps up a four-day pilgrimage to the central European country.

Cheering, maskless crowds lined Francis’ motorcade route to the national shrine at Sastin.

They were rewarded with a slow-moving popemobile jaunt and a smiling, waving Francis. Organizers said 60,000 people attended the Mass, the biggest crowd at any event during the pope’s four-day pilgrimage to Slovakia.

They showed proof of COVID-19 vaccination to receive a barcode that gave them entrance.

A few thousand non-vaccinated pilgrims were allowed in with proof of a negative test or having been cured of the virus.

The Mass was Francis’ only big event Wednesday before he returns to Rome after a four-day pilgrimage to Hungary and Slovakia.

