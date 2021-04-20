Police responding to shooting at Long Island grocery store

Police in Long Island are responding to reports of gunshots at a local grocery store.

WCBS-TV and WNBC-TV in New York City report that police are responding to reports of a shooting at a Stop & Shop grocery store in West Hempstead.

Both outlets report that three people were shot.

The Nassau County Police Department said that the suspect has not yet been apprehended. They're asking residents in the area to remain indoors.

There has been an active shooter situation at the West Hempstead Stop & Shop. The #NassauCountyPD is canvassing the area & nearby schools have been notified to lock down & secure their buildings. The subject has not been apprehended yet & we ask that area residents remain indoors — NCPD (@NassauCountyPD) April 20, 2021

West Hempstead is an inner suburb of New York City and is located just a few miles east of Queens on Long Island.

This story is breaking and will be updated.