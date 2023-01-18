Watch Now
Polar bear kills woman, child in Alaska

FILE - In this June 15, 2014, file photo released by the U.S. Geological Survey, a polar bear dries off after taking a swim in the Chukchi Sea in Alaska. A polar bear has attacked and killed two people in a remote village in western Alaska, according to state troopers who said they received the report of the attack on Tuesday, Jan 17, 2023, in Wales, on the western tip of the Seward Peninsula. (Brian Battaile/U.S. Geological Survey via AP, File)
Posted at 10:50 AM, Jan 18, 2023
A polar bear killed a woman and child in Alaska, authorities said.

Alaska State Troopers said they were alerted to a polar bear attack at around 2:30 p.m. on Tuesday.

Initial reports indicate the polar bear entered a community in Wales and chased multiple residents, according to Alaska State Troopers.

A resident reportedly shot and killed the bear as it attacked the pair.

The names of the victims have not been released. Authorities said next of kin notifications are still in progress.

Wales is located at the tip of Western Alaska. Officials with the state's Department of Fish and Game are planning to travel to the remote area as weather conditions allow to investigate the incident.

Polar bear killings in the U.S. are rare. According to a study published by The Wildlife Society, there were only six polar bear attacks in the U.S. between 1870-2014.

