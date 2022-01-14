Watch
NewsNational News

Actions

Pipeline spills 300,000 gallons of diesel near New Orleans

items.[0].image.alt
AP
This undated photo provided by the Louisiana Department of Environmental Quality on Wednesday, Jan. 12, 2022, shows cleanup work at the site where more than 300,000 gallons of diesel spilled on Dec. 27, 2021, just outside New Orleans. An October 2020 inspection revealed external corrosion along a 22-foot section of pipe in the same area as the spill. But documents show repairs were delayed after a subsequent inspection indicated the corrosion was not bad enough to require work immediately under federal regulations. (Louisiana Department of Environmental Quality via AP)
Pipeline Spill Louisiana
Posted at 11:50 AM, Jan 14, 2022
and last updated 2022-01-14 13:07:39-05

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Federal records show a severely corroded pipeline ruptured and spilled more than 300,000 gallons of diesel fuel just outside New Orleans.

State and local officials say most of the fuel drained into and was skimmed out of two artificial ponds called "borrow pits."

They say thousands of fish, birds, and other animals were killed.

Government documents show the spill from the 16-inch-diameter pipeline occurred on Dec. 27 just east of New Orleans, near a closed navigation canal in St. Bernard Parish.

An October 2020 inspection revealed external corrosion along a 22-foot section of pipe in the same area as the spill. But the documents show repairs were delayed.

According to the Associated Press, 2,300 fish and more than 100 other animals, including 39 snakes, 32 birds, a few eels and a blue crab have all died as a result of the spill.

The news outlet reported that the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries captured 72 alligators, 23 birds, 20 snakes and 12 turtles for rehabilitation.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Christmas

Submit your Holiday Decorations here