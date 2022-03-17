Watch
Penn. firefighters go to rescue dog on roof; turns out pet comes and goes as he pleases

Posted at 12:27 PM, Mar 17, 2022
Fire crews in Pennsylvania were called about a dog on the roof of an apartment building. It turns out the pet comes and goes as he pleases.

The Hazelton Fire Department shared the cute pup on the roof on its Facebook page, which has garnered more than 500 likes.

"Dispatched for a dog on a roof on Laurel St.," the department said in a caption alongside a picture of the dog. "Crews arrived on scene found a big dog on the roof investigated and found that he comes and goes in the house as he pleases."

A passerby called in the report after seeing the dog on the roof of an apartment complex, People reported.

According to the SWNS per People, while fire crews were on scene, the dog came down from the roof and went into the apartment.

