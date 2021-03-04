Palace to investigate after Meghan accused of bullying staff

LONDON (AP) — Buckingham Palace says it is launching an investigation after a newspaper reported that a former aide had made bullying allegations against the Duchess of Sussex.

The Times of London reported allegations that the duchess drove out two personal assistants and left staff feeling "humiliated."

It said a complaint was made by Jason Knauf, then the communications secretary to Meghan and her husband, Prince Harry.

The palace said it was "clearly very concerned" about the allegations.

It said Wednesday the palace human resources team "will look into the circumstances outlined in the article."

A spokesman for the duchess said she was "saddened by this latest attack on her character."

The Associated Press reported that the allegations come four days prior to Meghan's scheduled broadcast of her interview with Oprah Winfrey.