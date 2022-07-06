Watch Now
NewsNational News

Actions

Omicron subvariant BA.5 now dominant in US

Virus Outbreak-Omicron Variant
AP
FILE - This 2020 electron microscope image made available by the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases shows a Novel Coronavirus SARS-CoV-2 particle isolated from a patient, in a laboratory in Fort Detrick, Md. The coronavirus mutant widely known as stealth omicron is now causing more than a third of new omicron cases around the world. But scientists still don’t know how it could affect the future of the pandemic. (NIAID/NIH via AP, File)
Virus Outbreak-Omicron Variant
Posted at 10:35 AM, Jul 06, 2022
and last updated 2022-07-06 11:39:00-04

The omicron subvariant BA.5 is now the dominant strain of COVID-19 in the U.S.

According to the Centers for Disease Control, BA.5 now makes up more than 50% of new cases in the country.

Health officials have said the BA.5 subvariant is more contagious and can more easily evade vaccine protection. However, medical professionals don't believe it causes more severe illness.

Last week, the World Health Organization (WHO) said 110 countries are experiencing a rise in COVID infections due to the BA.4 and BA.5 subvariants.

The two subvariants are responsible for about 70% of all new infections in the U.S.

The WHO says second-generation vaccines are needed to prevent more unnecessary illness and death.

Modera says it has developed an updated vaccine that targets the omicron variant, which could be available as early as the fall.

Report a typo
Report a typo

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Election Guide - Right Rail Promo Image

Your Guide to Elections