Olympian says she was pregnant when she won silver medal

British track cyclist Elinor Barker revealed she is expecting a baby.

In a post on Instagram, Barker said she was pregnant when she won a silver medal in the team pursuit event in Tokyo.

It will be her first child with her husband Casper Jopling.

"We really can’t believe how lucky we are and are so excited for the next part of our lives to begin," she said.

Barker thanked her cycling team and British Cycling for their support. She also thanked other female athletes for paving the way for pregnant women.

"I’m fully aware that I’d be in a totally different situation if this had happened just a few years ago, and I’m so grateful for the difference that visibility for athlete mothers has made," Barker said.