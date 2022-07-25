Multiple agencies came together on Sunday in Auburn, Washington, about a 40-minute drive from Seattle, to rescue a group of 5 people who were in the Green River trying to cool down amid high heat.

Puget Sound Fire and rescue began the rescue just after 9 p.m. local time from the Kummer Bridge, forcing authorities to have to close the bridge in both directions as rescue workers attempted to retrieve the five people. There were no injuries and everyone could be safely brought back to land, KIRO 7 reported.

Crews are still working to get all 5 river goers back to dry land. No injuries report at this time. Kummer Bridge remains closed. pic.twitter.com/BVls5icFwE — Puget Sound Fire (@PugetSoundFire) July 25, 2022

Authorities are urging people to be cautious amid the high heat when trying to cool down in rivers and lakes. Puget Sound Fire wrote on their Facebook page, "We would like to remind everyone that while the summer weather can be hot, the rivers are fast and cold. Know the water, know your limits, and wear a properly fitted life jacket."

As the Seattle Times reported, experts are offering tips to keep people safe in bodies of water: