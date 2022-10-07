NYC mayor issues state of emergency as migrants overwhelm shelters

New York City Mayor Eric Adams declared a state of emergency on Friday as the city’s shelter system has become strained largely due to an influx of migrants.

Adams said that 17,000 migrants, mainly from South America, have been bused to NYC from southern states. He said because the migrants are not legally able to obtain work permits, they rely on government resources for food and shelter.

Adams estimates the city will spend nearly $1 billion this year on housing migrants.

“Our compassion is limitless, but our resources are not,” Adams said.

The mayor placed the blame with politicians who have arranged for buses to travel to Democratic-led cities. Gov. Greg Abbott of Texas has defended the process, saying that border states should not shoulder the burden of accepting asylum seekers.

Adams said hampering efforts to assist migrants is the lack of coordination between New York City and Texas. The Texas Tribune reported that Texas officials have not been in contact with Adams.

The city was left unprepared for the influx, Adams said.

The state of emergency directs departments to expedite the building of humanitarian relief centers to house migrants. The city is also suspending land-use requirements as part of Adams’ order.

The City of New York is asking for financial support from state and federal governments.