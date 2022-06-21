Watch
Nobel sold for Ukrainian kids shatters record at $103.5M

Patrick Semansky/AP
FILE — Bidder Ole Bjorn Fausa, of Norway, holds the 1936 Nobel Peace Prize medal in Baltimore, March 27, 2014, the second Nobel Peace Prize ever to come to auction. The Nobel Peace Prize, won last October by Russian journalist Dmitri A. Muratov, will be offered at auction, Monday, June 20, 2022, with proceeds going to help children displaced by the war in Ukraine. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky, File)
Posted at 7:12 PM, Jun 20, 2022
and last updated 2022-06-20 20:12:40-04

The Nobel Peace Prize that Russian journalist Dmitry Muratov was auctioning off to raise money for Ukrainian child refugees has sold for $103.5 million.

Monday's sale shatters the old record for a Nobel. Previously, the most ever paid for a Nobel Prize medal was $4.76 million. Muratov was awarded the medal in October 2021. He helped found the independent Russian newspaper Novaya Gazeta and was the publication's editor-in-chief when it shut down.

That was in March, amid the Kremlin's clampdown on journalists and public dissent in the wake of Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

“It has to become a beginning of a flash mob as an example to follow so people auction their valuable possessions to help Ukrainians,” Muratov said in a video released by Heritage Auctions, which handled the sale but is not taking any share of the proceeds.

