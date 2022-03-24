Newtown families say Alex Jones failed to show up for a deposition

Infowars host Alex Jones has failed to show up for a deposition in a lawsuit filed by relatives of victims of the Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting.

Jones missed the deposition in Austin, Texas, on Wednesday, with his lawyers citing an appointment for undisclosed medical conditions. Families of some of the school shooting victims are suing Jones for calling the massacre a hoax.

A Connecticut judge on Wednesday ordered Jones to appear at the deposition on Thursday, but denied a request by the families' lawyer to have Jones arrested if he fails to show up again. Jones' lawyer says his doctors advised Jones not to attend court proceedings.

The families' lawyer Christopher Mattei said, “This, in our view, was a cowardly display intended to cheat the plaintiffs of their right to put him under oath.” Mattei said council wanted to “ask him questions about why over the course of many years he lied about them, he lied about the loved ones that they lost at Sandy Hook and why he unleashed a barrage of harassment over many years that continues to this day."