NBA postpones Bulls games, NHL halts Calgary Flames due to COVID-19

The NBA announced the Chicago Bulls will be forced to postpone their next two games due to COVID-19. The league said 10 players and two staff members are in the NBA's Health and Safety Protocols.

The two games are the first to be postponed this season because of COVID-19.

The NBA isn't the only league currently plagued by the virus.

The NHL also announced Monday that games involving the Calgary Flames would be postponed through Dec. 16.

The league said six players have tested positive for the virus and there is concern for continued spread.

"As an appropriate precaution, the team's training facilities have been closed, effective immediately, and will remain closed for players until further notice," the NHL said in a statement.

The announcement will force the Flames to reschedule three games.

The Flames are the third NHL team that has been forced to cancel games this season after positive COVID-19 tests. The Ottawa Senators and the New York Islanders also fell victim to the virus.