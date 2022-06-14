Watch
NewsNational News

Actions

Navy censures five in deadly sinking of amphibious vehicle

Carlos Del Toro
Jacquelyn Martin/AP
FILE - Then-nominee for Secretary of the Navy Carlos Del Toro, speaks during a Senate Armed Services confirmation hearing July 13, 2021, on Capitol Hill in Washington. The Navy has issued letters of censure to three Marine and two Navy officers in connection with the sinking of an amphibious assault vehicle off the Southern California coast in 2020 that killed eight Marines and a sailor (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin, File)
Carlos Del Toro
Posted at 7:48 PM, Jun 13, 2022
and last updated 2022-06-13 20:48:52-04

The Navy has issued letters of censure to three Marine and two Navy officers in connection with the sinking of an amphibious assault vehicle off the Southern California coast in 2020.

The mishap killed eight Marines and a sailor. Navy Secretary Carlos Del Toro faults the officers for what he calls "inadequate leadership and execution of their oversight duties."

Censure letters are put in service members' personnel files and are often career-ending for military officers, usually preventing them from further promotion or other progress. A Marine Corps investigation cited inadequate training, shabby maintenance and poor judgment by leaders.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Election Guide - Right Rail Promo Image

Your Guide to Elections