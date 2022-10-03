NASA moving forward with crewed mission after hurricane rakes launch site

After the Kennedy Space Center saw heavy winds and rains from Hurricane Ian, NASA officials said they’re ready to move forward with Wednesday’s start of the SpaceX Crew-5 mission.

The mission will begin with the launch of the Dragon Endurance spacecraft attached to a Falcon 9 rocket. Inside the Dragon Endurance spacecraft will be four astronauts who will wind up at the International Space Station on Thursday.

Wednesday’s launch is set for noon. The astronauts are expected to arrive at the International Space Station by Thursday morning.

The initial launch was pushed back two days due to Hurricane Ian’s approach.

Among the astronauts heading to the International Space Station is Nicole Mann, who will become the first Native American woman in space.

“I am very proud to represent Native Americans and my heritage. I think it’s important to celebrate our diversity and also realize how important it is when we collaborate and unite, the incredible accomplishments that we can have,” Mann said.

The four astronauts on board Wednesday will replace a foursome who are currently inside the International Space Station.