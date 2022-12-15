Musk updates Twitter policy amid feud over account that tracks his private jet

Twitter owner Elon Musk announced a new Twitter policy after suspending an account that tracked his private jet.

"Any account doxxing real-time location info of anyone will be suspended, as it is a physical safety violation," Musk tweeted. "This includes posting links to sites with real-time location info."

"Doxxing" refers to disclosing personal information about someone online.

The account for @elonjet was suspended for violating Twitter rules on Wednesday. It was briefly restored and then suspended again as of Thursday morning.

The owner of the account, 20-year-old Jack Sweeney, said he started the account several years ago because he was interested in Musk and his business dealings.

He contends that all the information is public and he hasn't done anything wrong.

However, Musk said he is taking legal action against Sweeney after a car carrying his son was followed by a "crazy stalker" in Los Angeles. It's unclear what Sweeney's jet-tracking account had to do with the alleged incident.

Musk, a self-proclaimed advocate of free speech, said in November that he had no intentions of suspending the account despite claiming it was a personal safety risk.