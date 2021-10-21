Watch
Museum proposes melting Lee statue to make new artwork

Steve Helber/AP
The statue of Confederate General Robert E. Lee is bathed in the late sun on Monument Avenue in Richmond, Va., Monday, Sept. 6, 2021. The statue is scheduled to be removed by the state Wednesday, Sept. 8th after a ruling by the Virginia Supreme Court. (AP Photo/Steve Helber)
Posted at 6:15 PM, Oct 21, 2021
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (AP) — A Virginia museum is proposing to meltdown a statue of Confederate Gen. Robert E. Lee that was the focus of a violent white nationalist rally in 2017 in Charlottesville.

It then wants to create a new work of public art from it.

The Daily Progress reports that the Jefferson School African American Heritage Center submitted its proposal last week to Charlottesville's city council and city manager.

The council voted to remove the statues of Lee and Gen. Thomas "Stonewall" Jackson in June.

It sought statements of interest from those interested in ownership of one or both of the statues, which were removed in July.

According to the Associated Press, the project is estimated to cost $1.1 million.

The AP reported that the statue before it was removed had been there 130 years and was erected to honor the South's top military commander in the Civil War.

