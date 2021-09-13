Watch
More than 10,000 TSA workers have tested positive for COVID-19 since beginning of pandemic

Elaine Thompson/AP
TSA officers wear protective masks at a security screening area at Seattle-Tacoma International Airport Monday, May 18, 2020, in SeaTac, Wash. Monday was the first day that travelers at the airport were required to wear face coverings in the public areas there. The Port of Seattle has encouraged its employees to wear face coverings, and all federal agencies that operate at the airport require their employees to wear face coverings. All airlines operating at SeaTac require employees and passengers to wear face coverings. (AP Photo/Elaine Thompson)
Posted at 3:43 PM, Sep 13, 2021
The Transportation Security Administration said that more than 10,000 of its employees have tested positive for COVID-19 since the beginning of the pandemic.

On Monday, the agency said that 10,142 federal employees have tested positive for COVID-19. 9,571 of those employees have since recovered.

TSA said there are currently 571 employees with active COVID-19 infections.

The agency also said 26 workers have died after contracting the virus.

According to the data, most employees who tested positive for COVID worked at airport security checkpoints.

The data showed that 260 TSA employees at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport contracted COVID-19, 173 at Boston Logan, 303 at Dallas/Ft. Worth, and 335 at Newark Liberty International.

According to CNN, of 65% of workers who responded to an agency-wide vaccination status survey, 72% said they are fully vaccinated.

