Monica Lewinsky says Bill Clinton should want to apologize

Monica Lewinsky doesn't need an apology from former President Bill Clinton, but she believes he should want to apologize for the affair that led to headlines in tabloids across the world in the 90s.

"There was a long period before my life changed in the last six or seven years where I felt a lot in terms of there not being this resolution, I'm very grateful that I don't have that feeling anymore," Lewinksy said in an interview with TODAY's Savannah Guthrie.

Lewinsky is a producer on the new series "American Crime Story: Impeachment," which is a dramatization of her life when she was entangled with Clinton.

She said she worked with television write Ryan Murphy to provide "emotional truth" to the story she lived as a 22-year-old in Washington, D.C.

"I think a lot of people know about this story, but people are going to be very surprised when they watch it, at things they didn't know happened," Lewinsky said.

The former White House intern said, over the last decade, she's been able to regain her voice and claim her story.

In 2015, she gave a TED Talk about cyberbullying and how she lost her reputation without people knowing the truth.

Speaking about cancel culture in today's world, she said she believes her story wouldn't be portrayed completely differently.

"It would be different," she said. "I don't know that it would be as different as people want to think it would be."