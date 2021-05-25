Watch
NewsNational News

Actions

Mistrial declared in murder trial of Simone Biles’ brother

items.[0].image.alt
Jay LaPrete/AP
FILE - In this July 28, 2018, file photo, Olympic champion Simone Biles talks with her coach before the start of the U.S. Classic gymnastics competition in Columbus, Ohio. Biles has said she’s struggling with the arrest of her brother who was charged in a shooting that left three dead. (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete, File)
Gymnast Brother Shooting Charges
Posted at 3:19 PM, May 25, 2021
and last updated 2021-05-25 16:19:41-04

CLEVELAND — A judge in Ohio has declared a mistrial in the murder trial of the brother of Olympic gymnastics champion Simone Biles.

Jurors told the judge during the third day of deliberations on Monday that copies of legal briefs from Tevin Biles-Thomas’ lawyers and prosecutors were among the evidence given to them during deliberations.

The paperwork included arguments over whether Biles-Thomas might have acted in self-defense.

All 12 jurors told the judge they had been influenced by the information outlined in the briefs. It is not immediately clear how the briefs came to be included with the evidence handed to the jury.

Biles-Thomas, a U.S. Army soldier, is charged with murder in a 2018 New Year’s Eve party shooting in Cleveland that left three men dead. He pleaded not guilty.

Authorities said gunfire broke out when a group of men arrived uninvited to a party. Nineteen-year-old DelVaunte Johnson, 21-year-old Toshaun Banks, and 23-year-old DeVaughn Gibson were killed.

In September 2019, after Biles-Thomas was arrested and charged, Simone Biles tweeted that her "heart aches for everyone involved."

Report a typo

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Safely Back to School

State of Education