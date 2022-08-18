Missing 82-year-old woman found thanks to toddler chasing bubbles

COWETA COUNTY, Ga. — A Georgia elderly woman who went missing for four days is back home with her family, all thanks to a toddler.

The Coweta County Sheriff's Office issued a missing person's report on Wednesday for 82-year-old Nina Lipscomb, who went missing on Aug. 9. According to the report, deputies searched the area Lipscomb, who has Alzheimer's, was last seen, but she wasn't located.

That's where a toddler named Ethan comes in.

On Friday, the almost 2-year-old was outside with his mom, Brittany Moore, chasing bubbles around. When his mom noticed that something in the nearby woods was catching his attention when he ran towards their fence, CBS affiliate WGCL-TV reported.

At first, she couldn't see what Ethan was looking at, who had pointed to and said, "feet," Moore told the news outlet. But when she crouched down, she noticed a pair of feet.

Moore called for help, and when first responders arrived, they realized the person Ethan had found was Lipscomb, the news outlet reported.

On Aug. 12, the sheriff's office announced that Lipscomb had been found alive. The authorities said she was "conscious and alert" and was transported to a hospital for evaluation.