Michigan pastor provides free gas to residents impacted by Buffalo mass shooting

BUFFALO, N.Y. — A pastor from Michigan traveled to Buffalo over the weekend. On Monday, he provided free gas to residents in the Jefferson Avenue community impacted by the mass shooting at Tops.

Nearly 500 miles sit between Buffalo and Benton Harbor, Michigan, where Pastor Carlton Lynch leads his congregation. But on Monday, the two communities couldn't have been closer.

Lynch gave away $10,000 in gas Monday to residents in the impacted community, $40 each to the first 200 people at Mandela Market. Volunteers pumped gas for each car that pulled up.

"I couldn't not do anything," said Lynch. "This has become, in a sense, a food desert since the tragedy so I thought about bringing resources to the community."

Drivers were lined up and down Jefferson for hours and police even stepped in to control traffic. Those who were there for the gas giveaway were grateful and willing to wait.

Some told WKBW it has inspired them to give back with others saying it will allow them to take their kids to school, get to doctor's appointments, go to the grocery store and even get to job interviews.

Michael Schwartz at WKBW first reported this story.