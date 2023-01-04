Mega Millions nears $1 billion jackpot as streak without winner continues

Mega Millions’ jackpot for Friday has grown to $940 million as the multi-state lottery has failed to produce a winner in almost three months.

No one matched 25-29-33-41-44 and a Mega Ball of 18 during Tuesday's drawing. It's possible the jackpot could grow ahead of Friday's drawing based on ticket sales.

While no one matched all six numbers on Tuesday, six tickets that matched the five white balls were sold throughout the U.S. Three of the winners will claim $1 million prizes while three others will earn $4 million as they added the optional Megaplier to their tickets.

According to Mega Millions, two of the $4 million prizes were sold in Mississippi and South Dakota, marking the largest Mega Millions prizes ever given away in those states.

The last time the Mega Millions jackpot was this large was on July 29, 2022, when a $1.337 billion ticket was sold in Illinois.

The jackpot marks the sixth-largest in U.S. history for all lotteries, behind three other Mega Millions drawings and two Powerball jackpots.

Mega Millions produced six winners in 2022.

Mega Millions is played in all states except Hawaii, Alaska, Nevada, Utah, and Alabama. The odds of drawing all six numbers in Mega Millions are 1 in nearly 302 million.

Friday's drawing will be held at 11 p.m. ET.

