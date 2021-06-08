Many websites disrupted by outage at cloud company Fastly

Numerous websites were unavailable early Tuesday morning after an apparent widespread at cloud service company Fastly.

Dozens of high-traffic websites including the New York Times, CNN, Twitch and the U.K. government’s home page, could not be reached.

It appears that some service was restored to the websites be about 7 a.m. ET.

"The issue has been identified and a fix has been applied," the company said in an update. "Customers may experience increased origin load as global services return."

Just after 6 a.m. ET on Tuesday, visitors trying to access CNN.com got a message that said: “Fastly error: unknown domain: cnn.com.”

Down Detector, a website that crowdsources internet outages, reported an outage at Fastlty just after 6 a.m. The website also reported outages at Reddit, Twitch, CNN, Hulu, Amazon, HBO Max, Target, Etsy, Twitter and other large websites.

"Reports indicate there may be a widespread outage at Fastly, which may be impacting your service,” DownDetector's website read Tuesday morning.

Fastly describes itself as an "edge cloud platform." It's a company that provides service that provides cloud computing services to websites and allows companies to offload their content in order to cut down on storage costs and increase loading speed.